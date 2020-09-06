Pallekele to host Test matches between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka next month – report

Kandy will be the focus of the cricketing world next month as Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to play two of the three Tests involving Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Stadium, SLC sources told The Island. The remaining Test match of the series will be played at SSC […] The dates are yet to be confirmed for the tour but there is an indication that the opening game will take place in the last week of October – possibly on the 24th.

Bangladesh will arrive in the island later this month with as many as 30 players and will conduct residential training camps and practice matches, the location of which is yet to be confirmed.