Bangladesh restart negotiations with Sri Lanka for postponed cricket tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board, it is understood, has restarted renegotiations with their Sri Lankan counterparts regarding the rescheduling of the postponed tour.

Bangladesh were scheduled to play three Tests in July, but due to the Covid-19 crisis, BCB informed SLC that a conducive environment has still not arrived for the players to take part in an international series.

Subsequently, the tour was rescheduled with the first Test to be played from October 24, but the BCB thereupon asked SLC to reschedule the tour as they were not willing to comply with the 14-day quarantine requirement…