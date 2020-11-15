Sri Lanka Cricket president responds to criticism over Bangladesh tour quarantine rules

In response to a recent outburst by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva stated that decisions taken by the health authorities are beyond the control of SLC; hence, SLC had nothing to do with the change of quarantine procedure for visiting international cricket teams.

Bangladesh Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Akram Khan expressed his displeasure earlier speaking to Bangladesh media following SLC’s relaxed quarantine policy for the England team, something they refused to do for Bangladesh in September…