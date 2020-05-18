Sri Lanka Cricket ready to host India, Bangladesh amid COVID-19 pandemic

International cricket may begin in Sri Lanka as early as July, if Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) plans to go ahead with the forthcoming series against Bangladesh and India work out.

As of now, neither the BCCI nor the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have confirmed the tours, which will have to involve substantial logistical challenges, including having player quarantine measures in place, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, within Sri Lanka itself, curfews have begun easing, and the SLC believes their mid-year series are viable. There are fewer than 500 active cases of Covid-19 in the island – that number having remained steady for roughly two weeks…