Fate of India and Bangladesh’s tour to Sri Lanka to be decided on May 15

Sri Lanka’s scheduled cricket tour by India and Bangladesh will be decided by the end of the week, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said yesterday.

“The Cricket Boards of India and Bangladesh wanted time till May 15 to assess the situation and we have given them time till then,” said De Silva. “We will take a collective decision only by that time.”

India are due in June-July for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is and Bangladesh in July-August for a series of 3 Tests which will be part of the World Test Championship.