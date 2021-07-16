Aravinda de Silva responds to Dinesh Chandimal’s letter

Cricket Committee Chairman Aravinda de Silva has requested Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to direct the letter sent to him by national cricketer Dinesh Chandimal to the National Cricket Selectors to study the grievances made by the player and to take a decision on it.

“Yes, a letter was addressed to me by Dinesh Chandimal. I have requested the SLC to channel it to the selectors who will have to sturdy the content of the letter and take a final decision. As our task is very clear and not related to players’ selection,” said de Silva.