Sri Lanka need to improve in two areas going forward – Dasun Shanaka

Having won his first ODI series as captain and as a result giving Sri Lanka the much-needed points to climb up the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings, Dasun Shanaka said that there are two areas his team needs to improve going forward.

“In our batting we have to improve in how to use the sweep and reverse sweep regularly and we must see how we can make totals of 300-plus. In the bowling it is at the death. Those are the two areas that we have to improve at the moment,” said Shanaka at the post-match press conference after Sri Lanka had beaten South Africa by 78 runs in the third and final ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium to clinch the series 2-1…