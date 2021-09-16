Sri Lanka skipper rues preparing spinning tracks for T20I series against South Africa

White ball skipper Dasun Shanaka said that had Sri Lanka prepared good wickets for the T20I series against South Africa his team could have performed much better.

Sri Lanka lost all three matches on slow turning tracks to be outplayed in their own backyard by a South African team that had done their homework well on how to play and bowl on subcontinent pitches, better than the home team. In fact, the South African batters and spinners outshone the Sri Lankans in all three T20Is to take the series 3-0.