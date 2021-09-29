Schedule for Pakistan A tour of Sri Lanka released

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that Pakistan ‘A’ will visit the island to play two four-day and three 50-over matches against Sri Lanka ‘A’. The visitors will arrive in the country on October 21 with the entire tour to be conducted in a bio-bubble environment.

The red-ball leg of the tour will be worked off in Kandy with two matches commencing on October 28 and November 4. The venue for the 50-over series commencing on October 10 is yet to be decided.

The announcement is welcome news for players on the periphery of the national side who have had to endure a two-year wait between ‘A’ Team fixtures.

➡ TOUR SCHEDULE

⦿ 28th to 31st October 2021 ➡ 1st Four Day Game

⦿ 04th to 07th November 2021 ➡ 2nd Four Day Game

⦿ 10th November 2021 ➡ 01st ODI

⦿ 12th November 2021 ➡ 02nd ODI

⦿ 15th November 2021 ➡ 03rd ODI