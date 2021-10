The Pakistan ‘A’ Cricket Team will arrive in Sri Lanka today for a bilateral series, which will include two 4-Day matches and three One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The two 4-Day matches will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy commencing on October 28 while the venue for the three ODIs will be announced later.

The schedule

October 28 to 31: 1st 4-Day, November 4 to 7: 2nd 4-Day, November 10: 1st ODI, November 12: 2nd ODI and November 15: 3rd ODI.