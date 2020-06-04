Sri Lanka Cricket confirms India series postponed

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has conceded that they have no option but to postpone the limited overs series against India scheduled for later this month.

Despite life returning to normal in the island, still the airport is closed for regular travel and even those individuals flown in from various countries after being left stranded overseas have to go through strict quarantine.

A dozen contracted players started training yesterday in Colombo alongside captain Dimuth Karunaratne but they will not have any international cricket at least till September.

“What we are planning now is to play the domestic tournament in July and then perhaps to host Bangladesh in September,” an SLC official told The Island.