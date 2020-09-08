Sri Lanka Cricket to launch T10 tournament in December – report

At a meeting held at the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) headquarters yesterday, the executive committee unanimously approved to conduct the inaugural T-10 cricket tournament in December this year.

Eight teams are scheduled to take part in the tournament which is to be played in two venues. The names of teams and the venues are yet to be finalized.

After the conclusion of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in November, all players who participate will be free without any further engagement and as a result, SLC opted to use this time frame to give these players a further opportunity to get into action, which will be conducive for their future tours…