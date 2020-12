With the Lanka Premier League (LPL) being held successfully, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is now planning to host a national T10 league in February next year.

The dates have been fixed for February 1-12. The SLC has already called for tenders over event rights. However, the Executive Committee on Friday granted one more week for interest parties to submit their expression of interest.

The details of the tournament are yet to be finalised but the board is confident of conducting it in February…