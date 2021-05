BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has indicated India will travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series this season.

While the exact window for this series is as yet unclear, Ganguly said it would consist of three ODIs and five T20Is.

As per the ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP), India are scheduled to play three T20Is in Sri Lanka in July.

India were also due to play three T20Is and three ODIs on the island last June, but that tour was cancelled amid the pandemic…