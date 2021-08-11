India tour yields $14.5 million for Sri Lanka Cricket

India’s recent cricket tour of Sri Lanka has resulted in a $ 14.5 million revenue to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), SLC Secretary Mohan de Silva said.

“According to the FTP (Future Tours Program) the tour was only for 3 ODIs, but our President Shammi Silva managed to persuade the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to give us an additional 3 T20Is which resulted in the enhancement of the commercial value. It was made possible because of the relationship we have cultivated with the Indian Cricket Board. We got $ 14.5 million from broadcasting and other rights like ground, etc.,” de Silva told the Daily FT.