Sri Lanka Cricket confirms Thisara Perera’s retirement

SLC Media Release: Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the retirement of Thisara Perera from International Cricket with immediate effect.

Perera, in his ‘Letter’ submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket announcing his retirement, said that he feels the time is right for him to step aside and pave the way for younger and more talented players to take on the reigns.

The former Sri Lanka ODI and T20i Captain also said that this is also the right time for him to follow on his personal goals and family life.

Perera thanked the Team Captains he has served under during his International career, teammates, both past and present, the Executive Committees of Sri Lanka Cricket, Management, and the Staff of Sri Lanka Cricket, for the support they extended to him during his career.

“I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket world cups and be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh. Easily the highlight of My Life,’’ Perera mentioned in his letter.

Sri Lanka Cricket takes this opportunity to wish the former captain the very best in his future commitments and dearly value the immeasurable services rendered by him to the game.

“Thisara was a brilliant all-rounder, who has contributed immensely as a player to Sri Lanka Cricket and played a part in some of the glorious cricketing moments of the country,’ said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, whilst paying tribute to the former Captain.

