Ruwan Kalpage appointed Consultant Coach for Oman, to partner Duleep Mendis against Sri Lanka

Former Antonian and Sri Lanka all-rounder Ruwan Kalpage has been appointed as Consultant Coach for the Oman Cricket team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, which is set to be held in UAE and Oman next month.

Ruwan played for the Katugastota Antonians with some top-class cricketers such as Muttiah Muralitharan, Piyal Wijetunge, Suresh Peiris, Nimalka Perera and Shahib Thariqshad to name a few. After leaving school, he represented NCC and the national outfit in both One-Day Internationals and Test matches…