Galle to host Sri Lanka-West Indies Tests in November

Sri Lanka will launch their campaign for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) second edition by hosting West Indies for a 2-Test series in November.

Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said that the 2 Tests will be played immediately after the T20 World Cup ends in UAE on 14 November. The 2 Tests are scheduled to be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium and will commence on 21 November. When the two sides met in the first edition of the WTC, the 2 Tests played in the Caribbean ended in draws…