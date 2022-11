Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested and charged with sexual assaulting a Sydney woman.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad and Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced a joint investigation following reports a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a home in Rose Bay.

Police confirmed the international cricket star, 31, was arrested at a Sussex Street hotel about 1am on Sunday over the alleged incident in Sydney’s east last week.