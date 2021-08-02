Isuru Udana quits after Sri Lanka Cricket contract saga

Sri Lankan white-ball player Isuru Udana, who had resisted recent pay restructuring, quit the national team Saturday in an apparent move to join financially more lucrative foreign leagues.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the 33-year-old all-rounder was retiring from national duties with immediate effect.

“I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players,” the board quoted Udana as saying in his letter of resignation.

However, sources close to him said Udana, a key player who resisted a new performance-based pay scheme for the national team, was quitting to play in foreign leagues.