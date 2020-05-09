Sri Lanka coach Arthur pick Hasaranga to be among the ‘most valuable players in the world next year’

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur has reckoned that the 22-year-old all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will be a very successful player of the team within the next few months.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from his Colombo hotel room, the coach said, “His (Hasaranga’s) control of his line and length is exceptional and is a genuine wicket taker. He can bat and field and so is a 3 in 1 cricketer and a match winner for us […] “I think he is going to be among the 10 most valuable players in the world next year. Watch his progression. Remember the name,” Arthur has said.