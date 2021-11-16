Lasith Malinga hired to coach young kids in Australia

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga has been hired to coach bowlers of various age groups in Australia. This was revealed by Prabath Nissanka, the former right-arm fast bowler, who has been associated with the Melbourne Cricket Coaching Academy in Australia.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Australia, he said, “We are conducting a fast-bowling master-class with Malinga. This will be done with the white ball to prepare players for ODIs and T20s.”

Malinga arrived in Australia about three weeks ago and has completed his 14-day quarantine…