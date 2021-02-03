Tour to West Indies postponed after Sri Lanka cricket team hit with COVID-19 infections – report

Sri Lanka’s tour of West Indies has been postponed after Head Coach Mickey Arthur and top order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

All players, support staff and net bowlers who were set to begin training ahead of the West Indies tour went through PCR testings on Tuesday and both Thirimanne and Arthur were tested positive.

Both individuals will be taken to a quarantine hotel identified by SLC today. All players who were their close contacts have been made to self quarantine.