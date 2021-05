Newly elected President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva said that he has a long term plan to boost the financial structure of SLC despite the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“Actually, the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated all Test playing nations and they have lost all their sources of income,” he lamented. “But we were able to conduct the Lanka Premier League T20 Tournament successfully and obtained a profit of more than Rs. 100m for Sri Lanka Cricket,” Silva explained.