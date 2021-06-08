We are playing according to the head coach’s plans, says Sri Lanka chief selector

Sri Lanka are following the plans of head coach Mickey Arthur to build a team for the 2023 World Cup as well as at the same time try and gain automatic qualification for the tournament, said chairman of selectors Pramodya Wickramasinghe.

Right now, Sri Lanka are nowhere close to achieving those two objectives as they have only competed in one ODI series with their new look side, in the process gaining their first points in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League with a win in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh…