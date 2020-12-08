‘Very demanding when you play three formats’: Sri Lanka’s Mathews accepts Test bowling days are over

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews is slowly coming to terms with the fact his body can no longer stand up to the rigours of test bowling and that his future role in the team will be as a specialist batsman.

The 33-year-old, who has been battered by injuries throughout his career, has not bowled in a test match since 2018 in Christchurch due to concerns about the physical toll from his workload across all three formats.

Sri Lanka did call upon his seam bowling in their home limited-overs series against West Indies earlier this year but Mathews said the workload was probably the most he could handle.

“Unfortunately I haven’t bowled much in test matches, purely because of the workload,” Mathews told Reuters from Hambantota where he captains Colombo Kings in the Lanka Premier League.

“I’ll definitely keep bowling in the shorter formats as long as possible … but to bowl in test matches, my workload would be extremely high and it’s very demanding when you play all three formats.”