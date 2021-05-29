Vaas heaps praise on pace and swing of Chameera

After Dushmantha Chameera claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs to lift Sri Lanka to a morale-boosting victory ahead of a tough assignment in England, the team’s bowling coach Chaminda Vaas heaped praise on the right-arm paceman’s ability to generate pace and swing at the same time.

Chameera, 29, was simply the stand-out performer in the series having picked up nine wickets in the three-match series, including his career-best performance in the final game.

Having lost the first two games and conceding their first ever series defeat to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka needed something special to avoid a whitewash…