Vaadaa Macha: Jaffna makes cricketing history

Sri Lanka is one of the few countries in the world celebrating cricket. We have a great history for cricket that goes past a century. 17th of March 1996 was the day where the cricket world turned its eyes towards our small island when our national team led by Arjuna Ranatunga lifted the world title for the first time.

With a failure of Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL) many years ago and a global pandemic, nobody thought that Sri Lanka would host a cricket league. Yet we have successfully organised it and the league ended with a lot of positive vibes.

For me as a cricket loving boy from Jaffna, there are a few things in this league which I appreciate. The first thing is that there was a franchise in the name of Jaffna. The next thing is that the Jaffna Stallions (JS) team included four of “our” players who have been the stars of the region representing their schools. Eventually, the franchise Jaffna Stallions lead by Thisara Perera went on to win the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) title and registered the name of Jaffna in the international history books…