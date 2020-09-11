Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka ‘remains doubtful’ — report

Bangladesh’s proposed tour of Sri Lanka remains doubtful due to the inability of the hosts to relay the official itinerary as well as the biosecurity bubble plans for the series, which comprises three Tests.

Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka, which was scheduled for July-August, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bangladesh, as per the current plans, are expected to travel to Sri Lanka on September 27 for the three-Test series that is scheduled to start from October 24.

Cricbuzz understands national health and security agencies of Sri Lanka have urged Sri Lanka Cricket to ensure that the tourists complete their 14-day mandatory quarantine after arriving in the island without any provision of training during the time frame, insisting they should remain isolated for the whole period in their hotel…