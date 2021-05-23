in Featured News, News

Two players and a coach from Sri Lankan contingent test positive for Covid-19

139 Views 1 Comment

Two players and a coach from Sri Lanka’s contingent have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League…

Read full article

Sri Lanka in Bangladesh 2021

One Comment

Leave a comment

  1. Bloody bonkers playing cricket during a global crisis like this one. Many people are dying daily. Sports events during a time of mourning is insensitive! SLC is also risking the lives of players for profit.

Leave a Comment