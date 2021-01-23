No evidence to back up claims of sexual misconduct – SLC CEO

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has dismissed the alleged “sex scandal” involving a player and a female member of the support staff, saying there was no evidence to merit an investigation.

Some print and electronic media joined social media in vilifying the said player and the lady doctor but offered no proof to substantiate their claims of sexual misconduct during the ongoing series against England.

The Board even asked for a report from the Manager on tour. According to Chief Executive Officer Ashley de Silva, he found no evidence to say an incident had ever taken place…