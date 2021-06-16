Transparency would ensure players’ concerns are addressed: Premathiratne

The new performance-based contracts brought in by the Sports Minister-appointed Technical and Advisory Committee headed by former Sri Lanka Captain Aravinda de Silva and comprising of past cricketers Roshan Mahanama, Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara, have run into a roadblock with the 24 contracted players refusing to sign it on the grounds of lack of transparency.
Several views have been expressed over this issue both in the print and electronic media, some holding the cricketers responsible and the others Sri Lanka Cricket and the Technical and Advisory Committee for creating an unwarranted situation…
I tend to agree with the players that some level of transparency is required in the ratings, particularly in the 30% that are not straight forward. Having said I presume the reason these were not released is exactly for that reason – it could cause confusion, which it will as its subjective.
However, subjective doesn’t mean irrelevant or incorrect. For those of us who live in the real world, this is an every day matter where we assess talent in the work place and grant rewards based on future potential etc. This is not discussed with the employer whose evaluation is based on agreed measurable KPAs. This come down to change management or the lack of it.