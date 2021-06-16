Transparency would ensure players’ concerns are addressed: Premathiratne

The new performance-based contracts brought in by the Sports Minister-appointed Technical and Advisory Committee headed by former Sri Lanka Captain Aravinda de Silva and comprising of past cricketers Roshan Mahanama, Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara, have run into a roadblock with the 24 contracted players refusing to sign it on the grounds of lack of transparency.

Several views have been expressed over this issue both in the print and electronic media, some holding the cricketers responsible and the others Sri Lanka Cricket and the Technical and Advisory Committee for creating an unwarranted situation…