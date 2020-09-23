Top foreign players could opt out of Lanka Premier League

The Health Ministry’s insistence of a 14-day quarantine period for those participating in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in November could result in several top international players opting out, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Vice-President and LPL Tournament Director Ravin Wickramaratne revealed yesterday.

SLC had shortlisted 150 foreign players for the tournament with franchises allowed to draft maximum of six players in each franchise.

“With the Indian Premier League (IPL) ending on November 10 and the LPL starting four days later, the 14-day quarantine period would mean that some of those players coming from the IPL would not be available till the latter part of the tournament,” Wickramaratne said which could mean they would opt out…