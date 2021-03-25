Tom Moody vows to shake up Sri Lanka, end 'survival' culture

Former Australian Test player Tom Moody on Thursday asked lowly-ranked Sri Lanka to end its culture of merely “surviving” and vowed to shake up the national team ahead of the next World Cup.

In his first public remarks since being hired last month by Sri Lanka’s cricket board to revive the team, the 55-year-old Australian said he was planning a major cultural shift.

He said his observation so far was that Sri Lankan players were “just holding on” without making an extra effort and were merely trying to “survive”.

“We need to create an environment within the playing group… within the community of Sri Lanka cricket that (will make them) feel like they are thriving in the organisation, not surviving,” Moody said.