The players and officials of the four teams participating in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) T20 League left Colombo for Kandy yesterday sans three players, who tested positive for COVID-19, and a few other players, who failed the fitness test.

On Sunday, SLC carried out a physical fitness test and some of the players who did not fulfil the required levels did not join the teams that left for Kandy, thus reducing the number of members in the squads.