'This second-string Indian team coming here is an insult to Sri Lanka cricket': Arjuna Ranatunga slams SLC

Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning captain, slammed the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board for agreeing to host a ‘second-string Indian team’ minus the likes of regular skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The former Sri Lanka captain said the ‘second-string’ coming to the island for a limited-overs series is an ‘insult’ to their cricket.

“This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs,” Ranatunga, a government minister until two years ago, told reporters at his residence as reported by news agency PTI.