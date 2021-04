Former Sri Lanka Cricket President Thilanga Sumathipala has written to Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa explaining that he was not the President of SLC when the illegal transfer of US$ 187,000 to a foreign account took place in 2018.

Sumathipala a former President of the Asian Cricket Council has brought to the attention of Minister of Sports that at the time the incident happened, SLC was run by Kamal Padmasiri, the Competent Authority appointed by then Sports Minister Faizer Mustapaha…