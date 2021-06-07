Test sensation Jayawickrama included in white-ball squad for England

The 18 players who toured Bangladesh recently for the three-match ODI series, with the exception of Ashen Bandara who is injured, has been selected along with seven others in the 24-member Sri Lanka squad for the white-ball tour of England starting later this month.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play England in a 3-match T20I series followed by a 3-match ODI series between 23 June and 4 July. The team is scheduled to leave for England tonight…