Mendis, Dickwella and Gunathilaka return to Sri Lanka; face 1-year ban, hefty fines

The three Sri Lankan cricketers who breached quarantine regulations in England and were suspended by Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) – Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella – arrived yesterday afternoon and faced a minimum one-year ban and hefty fines depending on the outcome of their inquiries.

They are also due to miss out on the upcoming six-match white-ball home series against India starting on 13 July as the three players on arrival were sent on their 14-day quarantine to the Club Hotel Dolphin – Negombo. On completion of the quarantine regulations, they will then have to face an inquiry into the incident that took place in Durham on Sunday.

SLC has to decide whether the inquiry into the players’ conduct will be carried out by their own disciplinary committee or an independent committee…