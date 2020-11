As many as 10 former Sri Lanka cricketers are set to participate in the inaugural Mauritius Cric10 League Cricket Tournament, which gets underway at the National Stadium in Mapou on November 11.

This tournament is the biggest cricket league in Mauritius and will have over 78 international cricketers from Sri Lanka, West Indies, Canada, South Africa, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, England and the United Arab Emirates competing against each other…