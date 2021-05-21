Sri Lanka’s top cricketers locked in bitter pay dispute with country’s board

Sri Lanka’s leading cricketers led by Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne along with host of senior players, including Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews have refused to sign the central contracts offered by the board which they believe is far less compared to other countries.

If the dispute is not sorted in due course of time, it could well affect Sri Lanka’s bilateral series with India in July, where six white ball matches is expected to fill the coffers of a cash-strapped cricket board of the island nation…