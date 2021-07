Three Sri Lankan cricket players ordered to leave the tour of England on disciplinary grounds will be dropped from a home series against India in July, officials said Wednesday.

Dubbed the “terrible trio” by media, vice captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella returned home Tuesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket officials said an inquiry into how they left the team’s pandemic isolated hotel in England would start after their mandatory two-week quarantine.