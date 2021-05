Bangladesh Cricket Board official has said that Sri Lankan pace bowler Shiran Fernando has tested negative for COVID-19 in the third round of RT-PCR test he had undergone on Wednesday (May 26).

Ahead of the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, three members of the Sri Lankan squad tested positive though later Chamida Vaas and Isuru Udana were declared negative after a second round of tests, while Fernando still returned a positive result.