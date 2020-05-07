Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara voted Surrey’s greatest overseas player in BBC poll

Sri Lanka cricket great Kumar Sangakkara was picked as Surrey County Cricket Club’s greatest overseas player in a poll conducted by the British Broadcasting Corporation.

BBC Sport journalists and local radio commentators came up with a shortlist of four players for each county to choose from.

Sangakkara hit 14 tons in just 33 matches in three seasons for Surrey (2015-17), totalling 3,400 first-class runs at 62.96.

That and his 1,941 limited-over runs are dwarfed by his record for Sri Lanka, for whom he made more than 28,000 runs across all formats.

His happy, smiling countenance and quality of batsmanship left a marvellous impression at The Oval.