Injuries add to Sri Lanka’s batting woes ahead of second T20I against India

Sri Lanka’s batting problems continue to persist in the ongoing three-match T20I series against India where they are struggling to get their line-up in proper order with injuries to three of their top order batters – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka – only compounding their task.

Rajapaksa has a hairline fracture on his right index finger and Nissanka a swollen right forearm – the damage being done to both batsmen by fast bowler Lahiru Kumara during practice. Rajapaksa and Nissanka were left out of the first T20I on Sunday which Sri Lanka lost by 38 runs, and they are unlikely to take further part in the series, which leaves Sri Lanka with only one other specialist batsman in their squad of 23 – Sadeera Samarawickrama.