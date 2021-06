Sri Lanka are set to field a different combination for the third and final One Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka today.

Sri Lanka have already lost the series 0-2 and are hoping to redeem some lost prestige before the England series.

Meanwhile, the National Selectors have expressed their disappointment of the team losing the series and have questioned as to why the team management did not change the combination after losing the first ODI…