Sri Lanka Cricket picks Test squad of 23 against Bangladesh – report

Sri Lanka has picked a pool of 23 players for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh with a few uncapped youngsters getting the opportunity to break into the main side.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has not yet officially confirmed the selection of the 23-man squad, which includes newcomers Lahiru Udara, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Santhush Gunathilaka, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis.

Most of these youngsters named have earned their place in the squad on the performance in the concluded Premier League Tournament. Bangladesh is schedule to arrive in Sri Lanka by mid-September…