Sri Lanka Test squad for South Africa and England tours

SLC Media Release: The following squad will take part in the upcoming Test Series Sri Lanka will play with South Africa and England.

The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa.

Dimuth Karunaratne – Captain, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Santhush Gunathilake, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Note to Editors

Angelo Mathews will not tour South Africa due to injury.