Sri Lanka T20 skipper Shanaka misses flight to West Indies over visa issue

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that Dasun Shanaka, who was named in the ‘White Ball Squad’ to tour West Indies, did not travel along with the Team due to an issue related to securing his Visa.

Shanaka confronted this issue pursuant to the loss of his passport, which had a valid visa for the USA stamped on it.

Sri Lanka Cricket is working closely with the relevant authorities to get the visa issue of Shanaka sorted, quickly as possible.

He is expected to join the team once the issue is resolved.