Chamika Karunaratne (12* off 6) and Dhananjaya de Silva (40* off 34) were Sri Lanka’s heroes as they chased down India’s 132-run target in a low-scoring in the 2nd T20I at the Premadasa stadium to square the series 1-1. The home team needed eight runs off the final Chetan Sakariya over and got there with 2 balls to spare…